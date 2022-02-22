“Coach Bohannon has done an outstanding job starting building, and sustaining a championship-caliber football program,” Kennesaw State athletic director Milton Overton said.
Bohannon was hired as Kennesaw State’s first coach in 2013. The Owls have had a winning record every year, including a 6-5 mark in their inaugural 2015 season.
The Owls lost in the second round of the playoffs last season.
