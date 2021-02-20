Jaylen Minnett, the Jaguars’ second leading scorer heading into the matchup at 17 points per game, was held to only three points on 1-of-10 shooting.
The Penguins leveled the season series against the Jaguars with the win. IUPUI defeated Youngstown State 72-70 on Friday.
