“Purdue is a place of consistency and with consistency comes success,” Lusk said in a statement. “There have been two coaches here in the last 40 years and I have been fortunate enough to work with and learn from both of them.”
He is expected to help replace new Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry, the former Butler assistant who helped run the Boilermakers’ defense for the past two seasons.
Painter also is trying to plug the hole left by Steve Lutz, who was in charge of Purdue’s offense. Lutz is now the head coach at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.
Lusk’s return could help provide some consistency on a staff in transition.
“He obviously has experience in our program and was very instrumental in our success during his previous stint,” Painter said. “Paul is very detail-oriented and has excellent knowledge about the game both as a player and coach and will be a very beneficial addition to our staff.”
Lusk spent one season on Painter’s staff at Southern Illinois before moving to Purdue. He started his college playing career at Iowa and finished it with the Salukis.
