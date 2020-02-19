His previous stops have included stops at Georgia, Houston and Alabama, his alma mater, as well as UAB where he went 18-42 in five seasons as the head coach. Callaway started his career at as a part-time assistant at East Carolina in 1978 and took a full-time job at Wyoming in 1980.
Callaway also played for the late Paul “Bear” Bryant at Alabama from 1974-77 and was part of three SEC championship teams.
