Bob Rohrman is an Indiana-based automobile dealer with more than 30 dealerships throughout the Midwest. The Lafayette native made a $15 million donation to the university for future improvements to the stadium earlier this year.
In August, the trustees approved a renovation plan for the stadium that will include an open concourse, more seating options and improved fan amenities.
