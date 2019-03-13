Boise State’s Derrick Alston reacts after dunking the ball during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Colorado State in the Mountain West Conference tournament Wednesday, March 13, 2019, in Las Vegas. (Isaac Brekken/Associated Press)

LAS VEGAS — Zach Haney had 16 points and seven rebounds and Derrick Alston posted 17 points as Boise State defeated Colorado State 66-57 in the first round of the Mountain West Conference tournament on Wednesday.

Alex Hobbs had 12 points for Boise State (13-19). Marcus Dickinson added 10 points.

Justinian Jessup scored six points despite leading the Broncos in scoring coming into the matchup with 14 points per game. He shot 0 of 5 from behind the arc.

J.D. Paige had 25 points for the Rams (12-20). Nico Carvacho added 12 points.

