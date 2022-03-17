The Tigers’ record in AAC action is 13-5. Memphis ranks third in the AAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Armus is averaging 7.2 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Broncos. Marcus Shaver Jr. is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Alex Lomax is averaging 5.9 points, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Tigers. Duren is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

