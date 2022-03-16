The Tigers’ record in AAC action is 13-5. Memphis ranks third in the AAC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Jalen Duren averaging 8.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emmanuel Akot averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc. Abu Kigab is shooting 58.8% and averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Duren is scoring 12.2 points per game with 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Tigers. Lester Quinones is averaging 8.3 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 47.6% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 64.4 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 69.9 points, 39.6 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

