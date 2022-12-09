Boise State Broncos face the Saint Louis Billikens, seek 7th straight victory

Boise State Broncos (7-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-3)
TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Saint Louis.
Marcus Shaver Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points for Boise State.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.