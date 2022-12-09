Boise State Broncos face the Saint Louis Billikens, seek 7th straight victory

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boise State Broncos (7-2) at Saint Louis Billikens (7-3) St. Louis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Boise State is looking to prolong its six-game win streak with a victory against Saint Louis. The Billikens have gone 6-0 at home. Saint Louis has a 1-0 record in one-possession games. The Broncos play their first true road game after going 7-2 with a 4-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Boise State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gibson Jimerson is scoring 14.1 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Billikens. Yuri Collins is averaging 11.8 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 41.5% for Saint Louis.

Marcus Shaver Jr. is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 14.4 points for Boise State.

