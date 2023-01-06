Boise State faces Utah State in conference matchup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah State Aggies (13-2, 2-0 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (11-4, 1-1 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Steven Ashworth and the Utah State Aggies visit Marcus Shaver Jr. and the Boise State Broncos in MWC play Saturday. The Broncos are 6-1 in home games. Boise State is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Aggies are 2-0 against MWC opponents. Utah State leads the MWC shooting 43.4% from deep. Ashworth leads the Aggies shooting 53.8% from 3-point range.

The Broncos and Aggies square off Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaver is averaging 14.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.1 steals for the Broncos. Tyson Degenhart is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Ashworth is averaging 16.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Aggies. Taylor Funk is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Utah State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 74.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Aggies: 8-2, averaging 80.9 points, 31.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

