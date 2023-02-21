Boise State hosts New Mexico following Udeze's 31-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

New Mexico Lobos (20-7, 7-7 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (21-6, 11-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces the Boise State Broncos after Morris Udeze scored 31 points in New Mexico’s 96-68 win against the San Jose State Spartans. The Broncos are 12-1 on their home court. Boise State ranks second in the MWC with 25.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Marcus Shaver Jr. averaging 5.5.

The Lobos are 7-7 in conference play. New Mexico ranks sixth in the MWC shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boise State.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 46.1% and averaging 20.0 points for the Lobos. Jaelen House is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games for New Mexico.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 72.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points per game.

Lobos: 5-5, averaging 78.7 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

