Colorado State (11-16, 6-8) vs. Boise State (11-16, 6-8)

Taco Bell Arena, Boise, Idaho; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Colorado State. In its last five wins against the Rams, Boise State has won by an average of 12 points. Colorado State’s last win in the series came on March 10, 2016, an 88-81 victory.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Nico Carvacho is averaging 15.9 points and 13 rebounds to lead the charge for the Rams. J.D. Paige is also a key contributor, maintaining an average of 15 points per game. The Broncos have been led by Justinian Jessup, who is averaging 13.4 points and 4.4 rebounds.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Carvacho has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Colorado State field goals over the last three games. Carvacho has accounted for 25 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Broncos are 0-9 when they allow at least 72 points and 11-7 when they hold opponents to anything under 72 points. The Rams are 0-10 when they score 68 points or fewer and 11-6 when they exceed 68.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Colorado State is a perfect 6-0 when the team makes at least 78.6 percent of its free throws. The Rams are 5-16 when they shoot below 78.6 percent from the line.

DID YOU KNOW: Colorado State has committed a turnover on just 17.2 percent of its possessions this season, which is the second-best rate among all MWC teams. The Rams have turned the ball over only 11.8 times per game this season.

