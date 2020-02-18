.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Richard Washington has made or assisted on 42 percent of all San Jose State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 22 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Boise State is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 61 points and 17-5 when scoring at least 61.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Spartans have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Broncos. San Jose State has 37 assists on 77 field goals (48.1 percent) across its previous three outings while Boise State has assists on 26 of 70 field goals (37.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: San Jose State is ranked first in the MWC with an average of 73.4 possessions per game. The fast-paced Spartans have pushed that total to 77.1 possessions per game over their last five games.

