This will be the last regular-season game for SDSU at the home of the Los Angeles Galaxy of the MLS. Aztec Stadium in San Diego is scheduled to open in time for the 2022 season. ... The Aztecs go from playing at 8:30 p.m. on a Friday night in Las Vegas to playing at 9 a.m. on Black Friday in Carson. ... SDSU has posted its fifth 10-win season in the last seven years. At 10-1, San Diego State has matched its best start since finishing 11-0 in 1969. ... The Aztecs are the only school in the Mountain West the Broncos don’t have a winning record against. The Broncos are 2-1 when playing the Aztecs on the road, and knocked off SDSU 31-14 on Oct. 14, 2017 in the only previous meeting in which the Aztecs were ranked.