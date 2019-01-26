BOISE, Idaho — RJ Williams came off the bench to score 18 points on 7-of-8 shooting and he added four steals as Boise State breezed to a 77-52 victory over Wyoming on Saturday.

Alex Hobbs pitched in with 13 points and five rebounds and Marcus Dickinson scored 12 on four 3-pointers for the Broncos (9-11, 4-3 Mountain West Conference).

Wyoming missed 16 of its 22 first-half shots, including a 0-for-11 effort by Justin James who came in leading the Cowboys (5-15, 1-6) in scoring at 20.5 points per game. Wyoming whiffed on all seven 3-point tries and trailed 28-14 at intermission. The 14 first-half points wasn’t a season-low for Wyoming. East Tennessee State held the Cowboys to just one basket and 11 points in a 76-53 victory on Dec. 21.

Hunter Thompson scored 19 to pace Wyoming. The freshman forward hit 6 of 8 shots. The rest of the Cowboys shot 11 of 35 from the floor. James made only 2 of 17 shots for seven points. The senior guard had three of the Cowboys’ 24 turnovers.

