Boise State takes down New Orleans for eighth straight win

BOISE, Idaho — Kobe Young’s 16 points off of the bench helped Boise State to a 91-50 victory against New Orleans on Tuesday night for the Broncos’ eighth straight win.
Jordan Johnson led the Privateers (2-7) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Khaleb Wilson-Rouse added 10 points for New Orleans. In addition, Marquez Cooper finished with nine points and three steals.
Boise State entered halftime up 42-28.
