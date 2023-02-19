Boise State takes home win streak into matchup with UNLV

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

UNLV Rebels (16-10, 5-9 MWC) at Boise State Broncos (20-6, 10-3 MWC) Boise, Idaho; Sunday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boise State -7; over/under is 139.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boise State hosts UNLV looking to continue its 13-game home winning streak. The Broncos are 11-1 in home games. Boise State has a 2-3 record in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 5-9 in MWC play. UNLV is seventh in the MWC shooting 35.1% from deep. Isaiah Cottrell paces the Rebels shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is scoring 14.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Broncos. Max Rice is averaging 14.1 points over the past 10 games for Boise State.

Elijah Harkless is averaging 18.3 points, 3.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Rebels. Keshon Gilbert is averaging 11.5 points, 3.7 assists and two steals over the last 10 games for UNLV.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncos: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 73.7 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

