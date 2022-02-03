The Cowboys have gone 9-0 in home games. Wyoming is fifth in the MWC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.0 points while holding opponents to 41.6% shooting.
The Broncos have gone 8-0 against MWC opponents. Boise State leads the MWC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Mladen Armus averaging 3.3.
The teams play for the 10th time this season in MWC play. The Broncos won the last matchup 65-62 on Jan. 26. Abu Kigab scored 18 points to help lead the Broncos to the victory.
TOP PERFORMERS: Graham Ike is scoring 18.7 points per game with 8.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 14 points and 4.9 assists over the last 10 games for Wyoming.
Kigab is shooting 46.6% and averaging 13.2 points for the Broncos. Emmanuel Akot is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boise State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 30.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 3.4 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.
Broncos: 10-0, averaging 65.0 points, 33.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.7 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.