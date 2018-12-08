BOISE, Idaho — RJ Williams, Boise State’s leading scorer and rebounder, had 14 points and six rebounds before leaving the game with an injury, and the Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak with an 82-62 win over Division II Central Washington on Saturday.

After Williams was helped off the court and to the locker room with an apparent ankle injury with 7:11 remaining, Justinian Jessup and Marcus Dickinson made consecutive 3-pointers for a 14-point lead which remained in double figures the rest of the way. Williams later returned to the bench on his own.

Jessup, with three second-half 3-pointers, and Alex Hobbs finished with 13 points each and Derrick Alston added 12 with six boards.

The Broncos (3-5), who led by four at halftime, made 19 of 30 free throws while the Wildcats were only 3 of 5.

Malcolm Cola scored 16 points and Jeryn Lucas, with three 3s, had 13 for Central Washington.

