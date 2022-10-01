Boise State, with new starting QB Green, beats SDSU 35-13

BOISE, Idaho — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns, and Boise State shut out San Diego State in the second half and rolled to a 35-13 victory on Friday night.
Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54% of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season.
Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.
The Aztecs jumped out to a 13-0 halftime lead before Green ran for a 17-yard touchdown. Holani’s 12-yarder gave the Broncos the lead for good. Green's 39-yard TD run stretched the Broncos' lead to 28-13, and Holani capped the scoring with a 29-yard scoring run.
Ashton Jeanty added 82 yards rushing that included a 32-yard touchdown for Boise State (3-2, 2-0 Mountain West Conference).
Tyrell Shavers had a 36-yard punt return for a touchdown midway through the second quarter for San Diego State (2-3, 0-1).
It was Boise State’s first win over San Diego State since 2017.
