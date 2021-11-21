Mladen Armus added 11 points and 13 rebounds for Boise State, making four of six free throws down the stretch. Abu Kigab scored 12 points with eight rebounds for the Broncos.
Jarkel Joiner was the lone Ole Miss player to reach double figures with 10 points, three after halftime. Ole Miss came in averaging 80.3 points per game but shot 37% and was just 2-of-10 from distance.
Jaemyn Brakefield scored four of his eight points for Ole Miss on back-to-back baskets after Boise State closed to 40-38 at the 10:42 mark.
The Rebels missed their last five shots and turned the ball over on a bad pass in the final 4:27.
