Mamadi Diakite scored a career-high 21 points to lead Virginia (9-2). The Cavaliers had a season-high 19 turnovers, leading to 23 Gamecocks points. South Carolina shot 55.1%, connecting on 27 of 49 attempts.

Justin Minaya added 12 points for South Carolina, 10 after halftime.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: Bolden incurred the ire of an official, and then coach Frank Martin, early in the game, after a foul call, but was unstoppable when he returned later in the first half, His 15 points at the break were a season high and included three 3-pointers, most of them well-contested.

Virginia: Ball security has become an issue for the Cavaliers, especially in the person of point guard Kihei Clark, who committed six (of the team’s 11) turnovers in a victory against Stony Brook with seven more.

UP NEXT

The Gamecocks have some time off before facing Stetson on Dec. 30 at home.

Virginia faces Navy at John Paul Jones Arena next Sunday.

