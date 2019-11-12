The Cyclones, thanks to a cavalcade of missed 3s and rebounds, fell behind by as much as 26-15 in the first half. Iowa State cut it to 34-31 by halftime, and it didn’t take its first lead until Bolton’s 3-point play put the Cyclones ahead 38-36.

Tyrese Haliburton then tossed an alley-oop to George Conditt that made it a 46-40 game and woke up the crowd. Haliburton capped a stretch of 13 straight points with a layup that pushed Iowa State’s lead to 17.

The Cyclones won despite shooting a ghastly 3 of 25 on 3s.

Eugene German had 24 points to lead NIU — though he needed 27 shots to get there.

Iowa State: This game was a microcosm of what could be the Cyclones’ season. The first half was Iowa State at its worst, as the Cyclones played leaky defense and took quick shots. The second half was Iowa State near its best, with much tighter defense and a better focus on working the ball inside the paint.

Northern Illinois: German, who has averaged at least 20 points a game in each of his last two seasons, is going to be a problem in the MAC this winter.

Iowa State hosts Southern Miss on Nov. 19

Northern Illinois hosts Coppin State on Friday.

