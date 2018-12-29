STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Rasir Bolton scored 10 of his 18 points in the first half to help Penn State beat UMBC 74-52 on Saturday.

Lamar Stevens added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Nittany Lions (7-6) who finished their non-conference slate 7-4.

Penn State led comfortably for the entire second half after nine lead changes over the first 12:27.

The Nittany Lions took the lead for good midway through the first with a 20-6 run sparked by 3-pointers from Bolton and Stevens.

Myles Dread hit another from about five feet outside the arc and the Nittany Lions scored their next nine unanswered to take a 40-27 lead into halftime.

K.J. Jackson led UMBC (7-7) with 16 points.

BIG PICTURE

UMBC: Just over nine months after the Retrievers pulled off college basketball’s biggest upset as the first No. 16 seed to knock off a No. 1 in the NCAA tournament, they look like they have the pieces necessary to post what would be their third-straight 20-win season. They’ll need to shoot better than 36 percent, however.

Penn State: The Nittany Lions ebbed and flowed a bit through the non-conference slate, but the positives outweigh the negatives. A trio of reliable freshmen has emerged with Bolton, Myreon Jones and Myles Dread all able to score. Meanwhile, big man Mike Watkins appears to be rounding into form after missing the first month of the season.

UP NEXT

UMBC hosts Centenary on Monday.

Penn State visits Michigan on Thursday.

