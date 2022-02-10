Alphonso Anderson had 16 points for Pacific (7-17, 2-7), which was coming off a 74-68 loss at No. 21 Southern California on Tuesday in which it led for much of the game.

There was no such performance on this night, as Pacific shot just 31% from the field.

Gonzaga jumped out to a 26-10 lead in the first nine minutes behind seven points from Strawther.

Gonzaga led 46-28 at halftime after getting 12 points from Holmgren and 11 from Timme. Pacific was held to 37% shooting in the first half, including 1 of 13 from 3-point range.

A 10-0 run early in the second half lifted Gonzaga to a 56-30 lead.

Pacific missed its first 15 shots of the second half, and Gonzaga put together a 16-0 spurt to open a 74-34 bulge.

Anderson scored Pacific’s first field goal of the second half with 7:57 left.

Top-ranked Auburn’s loss to Arkansas on Tuesday opened the door for Gonzaga to possibly return to No. 1 on Monday.

Former Gonzaga star Jalen Suggs, hero of last year’s NCAA Tournament semifinal win over UCLA, attended the game and sat in the raucous student section for some of the first half. Suggs now plays for the Orlando Magic in the NBA.

“It feels so good to be back,” he told reporters.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers did not have the firepower to compete with Gonzaga and fell to 1-20 all-time against the Bulldogs.

Gonzaga: The Bulldogs have won 30 straight conference games dating to a 2020 loss at BYU. ... Gonzaga has won at least 20 games for 25 consecutive seasons. ... The Bulldogs lead the nation in scoring (90 ppg) and shooting (53.6%).

UP NEXT

Pacific plays at San Diego on Saturday.

Gonzaga hosts rival No. 22 Saint Mary’s on Saturday in a widely anticipated showdown.

