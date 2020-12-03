Zach Reichle scored 12 points and Warith Alatishe added 11 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks for Oregon State (2-1, 0-1).
Reichle hit a 3-pointer and Ethan Thompson made 1 of 2 free throws to trim Oregon State’s deficit to a point with 59 seconds left. Kunc made two foul shots, and after Reichle missed a 3, Bonton made a free throw to cap the scoring with 6 seconds remaining.
The teams combined to make 2 of 13 from the field in the final 5 minutes.
Bonton, who averaged 15.3 points last season as a junior, made just 4 of 18 from the field and is shooting just 23.7% (14 of 59) this season.
Abogidi, a 6-foot-10 freshman from Nigeria, finished with seven rebounds, three blocks and two steals.
