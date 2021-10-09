Oklahoma: The turnovers by Rattler are a troublesome sign for the Sooners, but Williams played steadily and had some big throws on the run. After both of Rattler’s turnovers, when the Sooners were trying to get within one score, Texas got in the end zone three plays later. Rattler had a 4-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio (28-7) as a freshman last year, but that is down to 2-to-1 (10-5) for the preseason AP All-American at the midpoint of this regular season.