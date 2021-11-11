BEST MATCHUP
Quarterback Skylar Thompson and surging Kansas State (6-3, 3-3) vs. West Virginia. The Wildcats have won three games in a row to get bowl eligible. Thompson has five consecutive 200-yard passing games, the first such stretch for a K-State QB since 2014. West Virginia (4-5, 2-4) has won the last five games in the series, but the Mountaineers are coming off a 24-3 loss to Oklahoma State.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Oklahoma has 23 consecutive wins in November games since 2014, with 11 of those against Top 25 opponents. ... Oklahoma State has held its last two opponents to a combined total of six points and an average of 138 total yards. ... Erik Ezukanma is on track to become the first player to lead Texas Tech in yards receiving three consecutive seasons since Wayne Walker from 1985-87. Ezukanma is second in the Big 12 with 78.9 yards receiving per game (631 total). He had a career-high eight catches for 123 yards against Oklahoma in the last game. ... TCU quarterback Chandler Morris had 531 total yards (461 passing/70 rushing) against Baylor in his first career start.
LONGSHOT
While Texas (4-5, 2-4) should end a four-game losing streak, the Longhorns could have a hard time covering the spread against Kansas (1-8, 0-6). Texas is listed as a 30 1/2-point favorite, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. The Longhorns have scored 24 points or less in their last three games. Two years ago in Austin, Cameron Dicker's 33-yard field goal as time expired gave Texas a 50-48 win over the Jayhawks. The teams exchanged six touchdowns, two field goals and a blocked extra point for a 2-point safety in a frantic fourth quarter.
IMPACT PLAYER
Iowa State junior defensive end Will McDonald’s 20 1/2 career sacks over the past two years are the most nationally in that span. He is now the career leader for the Cyclones with 27 1/2 after his 2 1/2 sacks last week against Texas that were his most in a single game. He has at least one sack in 18 of his last 24 games.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25