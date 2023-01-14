Boone, North Carolina Central beat South Carolina St. 71-67

DURHAM, N.C. — Eric Boone had 17 points in North Carolina Central’s 71-67 win over South Carolina State on Saturday night.
The Bulldogs (3-16, 0-3) were led in scoring by Jordan Simpson, who finished with 13 points and two steals. Justin Wilson added 10 points for South Carolina State. In addition, Rakeim Gary had 10 points.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Saturday. North Carolina Central hosts Delaware State and South Carolina State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore.
