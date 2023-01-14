Boone, North Carolina Central beat South Carolina St. 71-67

Boone also contributed six assists and three steals for the Eagles (9-8, 2-1 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Brendan Medley-Bacon added 15 points while going 3 of 4 and 9 of 10 from the free throw line, and he also had eight rebounds and three blocks. Justin Wright shot 4 of 13 from the field and 4 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points.