Oklahoma State: The Cowboys led for the entire first half, jumping out to early leads of 6-0, 11-5 and then pushing their advantage to 26-17 when Boone connected on his third 3-pointer in a three-minute span with 5:33 left in the opening half. But Texas closed the half by outscoring Oklahoma State 11-4 to pull to within 30-28 at halftime. The Cowboys got just 13 points combined from their five starters in the first half and were outrebounded 17-12. They did much better in both categories in the second half with 25 points and beating the Longhorns 24-16 on the boards.