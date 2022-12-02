Boone scores 17, Pacific knocks off UC Davis 74-72

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

DAVIS, Calif. — Keylan Boone’s 17 points off of the bench helped lead Pacific (CA) to a 74-72 victory over UC Davis on Thursday night. Boone had seven rebounds for the Tigers (3-5). Tyler Beard was 5-of-11 shooting (2 for 4 from distance) to add 14 points. Greg Outlaw recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 8 from the field.

Elijah Pepper led the way for the Aggies (6-3) with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Ty Johnson added 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for UC Davis. Robby Beasley III also put up 16 points.

Boone scored eight points in the first half and Pacific (CA) went into the break trailing 35-32. Pacific (CA) outscored UC Davis by five points in the second half. Boone led the way with nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

