Boone scores 30 to lead Pacific past San Diego 99-94

STOCKTON, Calif. — Keylan Boone scored 30 points to lead Pacific to a 99-94 victory over San Diego on Saturday night.
The Toreros (11-16, 4-9) were led by Jase Townsend with 34 points. Deuce Turner added 16 points and Marcellus Earlington finished with 15 points and eight rebounds.
Boone’s 15-point second half helped Pacific finish off the five-point victory.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Pacific hosts San Francisco and San Diego hosts Saint Mary’s.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.