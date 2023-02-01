Northern Iowa Panthers (12-10, 8-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (17-6, 8-4 MVC)Des Moines, Iowa; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -8; over/under is 136.5BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Drake Bulldogs after Bowen Born scored 20 points in Northern Iowa's 79-71 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.The Bulldogs are 10-1 in home games. Drake scores 74.0 points and has outscored opponents by 10.3 points per game.The Panthers are 8-4 against conference opponents. Northern Iowa ranks fourth in the MVC shooting 34.6% from 3-point range.The Bulldogs and Panthers face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.TOP PERFORMERS: Tucker DeVries is averaging 18.9 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roman Penn is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games for Drake.Tytan Anderson is averaging 13.2 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Panthers. Born is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 4.8 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points per game.Panthers: 7-3, averaging 70.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.