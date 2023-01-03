Born and Northern Iowa host Valparaiso

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (6-8, 2-2 MVC) at Valparaiso Beacons (6-9, 0-4 MVC) Valparaiso, Indiana; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa visits the Valparaiso Beacons after Bowen Born scored 25 points in Northern Iowa’s 66-60 victory against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Beacons have gone 5-2 in home games. Valparaiso ranks seventh in the MVC with 12.4 assists per game led by Nick Edwards averaging 4.5.

The Panthers have gone 2-2 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa averages 69.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Beacons and Panthers match up Wednesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Quinton Green averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Beacons, scoring 10.2 points while shooting 32.3% from beyond the arc. Ben Krikke is averaging 17.9 points and 5.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Valparaiso.

Born is averaging 19.9 points for the Panthers. Logan Wolf is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

LAST 10 GAMES: Beacons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Panthers: 5-5, averaging 67.9 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

