Born leads Northern Iowa against Southern Illinois after 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Iowa Panthers (13-15, 9-9 MVC) at Southern Illinois Salukis (20-9, 12-6 MVC) Carbondale, Illinois; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Iowa takes on the Southern Illinois Salukis after Bowen Born scored 21 points in Northern Iowa’s 69-66 win over the Missouri State Bears. The Salukis are 12-2 in home games. Southern Illinois scores 65.8 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Panthers are 9-9 against MVC opponents. Northern Iowa is 6-11 against opponents with a winning record.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Domask is averaging 16.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

Born is shooting 37.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 18 points. Tytan Anderson is shooting 49.7% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Northern Iowa.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Salukis: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 27.8 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.8 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article