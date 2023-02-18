Born scores 21, Northern Iowa edges Missouri State 69-66

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bowen Born scored 21 points as Northern Iowa beat Missouri State 69-66 on Saturday night. Born was 7 of 15 shooting, including 3 for 9 from distance, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Panthers (13-15, 9-9 Missouri Valley Conference). Michael Duax scored 17 points while going 8 of 12 from the field. Tytan Anderson finished with 12 points.

The Panthers snapped a six-game losing streak.

Born made two free throws with six seconds left, giving the Panthers a 3-point lead. The Bears’ Alston Mason missed his tying 3-point attempt.

Chance Moore led the Bears (14-14, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points, six rebounds and three steals. Donovan Clay added 11 points, six assists and two blocks for Missouri State and Kendle Moore finished with 10 points and two steals.

Anderson scored eight points in the first half and Northern Iowa went into the break trailing 38-33. Northern Iowa outscored Missouri State by eight points in the second half. Born led the way with 14 second-half points.

