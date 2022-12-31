Born scores 25, Northern Iowa downs Illinois State 66-60

Born was 7 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 7 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Panthers (6-8, 2-2 Missouri Valley). Tytan Anderson added 16 points while going 6 of 8 and 4 of 7 from the free throw line, and he also had nine rebounds and six steals. Cole Henry recorded eight points and shot 4 of 8 from the field.