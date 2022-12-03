Born's 29 help Northern Iowa defeat Evansville 72-55

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — Bowen Born scored 29 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 72-55 on Saturday.
The Purple Aces (2-8) were led in scoring by Kenny Strawbridge, who finished with 17 points. Antoine Smith Jr. added 10 points for Evansville. In addition, Marvin Coleman had eight points and seven rebounds.
Northern Iowa was outscored by Evansville in the second half by a one-point margin, but still wound up on top, while Anderson led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.
