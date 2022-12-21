Boston 4 games from tying Gamecocks' mark for double-doubles

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Aliyah Boston had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her 68th career double double to keep No. 1 South Carolina undefeated with a 102-39 victory over Coastal Carolina on Wednesday. Boston, who played just 13 minutes, moved four games away from matching the program’s all-time mark for double-doubles held by Sheila Foster established four decades ago.

Freshman Ashlyn Watkins had a career high 16 points and Zia Cooke 14 as the defending national champs improved to 12-0 for a second straight season and fourth time in Dawn Staley’s 15 years as coach.

This figured to be a challenge for the Chanticleers (5-6), who have just two players 6 feet or taller while South Carolina had 10.

NO. 5 NOTRE DAME 85, WESTERN MICHIGAN 57

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Maddy Westbeld scored 10 points in four minutes and Notre Dame started the second half on a 17-0 spree en route to a big win over Western Michigan/

The Fighting Irish (10-1) led 38-30 at the half, but scored on seven of their first eight possessions during the third quarter with a trio of 3-pointers. Westbeld scored a season-high 23 points, including 15 in the third quarter, and grabbed a game-high eight rebounds.

The Broncos (5-6) missed their first nine shots from the field in the period and saw their three-game winning streak snapped. Lauren Ross led Western Michigan with 15 points.

NO. 9 UCONN 98, SETON HALL 73

STORRS, Conn. — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for UConn in its rout of Seton Hall.

Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each had 16 points and were a combined 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 points, Aubrey Griffin added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UConn (9-2, 2-0 Big East).

Sidney Cooks had 18 points and Lauren Park-Lane finished with 17 for Seton Hall (9-4, 2-1), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma missed his second straight game due to illness. Associate coach Chris Dailey ran the team and improved to 15-0 when filling in for Auriemma.

