Cignetti spent 2018 as the quarterbacks coach in Green Bay. Under his guidance, Aaron Rodgers threw for 4,442 yards and 25 touchdowns. He has also worked with Eli Manning and Sam Bradford.
Hafley was hired last month to replace Steve Addazio, who was fired after seven seasons. Hafley delayed joining the Eagles until finishing the College Football Playoffs with Ohio State, where he was the co-defensive coordinator.
