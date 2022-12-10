Boston College Eagles play the Villanova Wildcats

Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-5, 0-1 ACC)
The Wildcats are 4-5 in non-conference play. Villanova has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Boston College.
Caleb Daniels is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Villanova.
