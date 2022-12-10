Boston College Eagles play the Villanova Wildcats

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Villanova Wildcats (4-5) vs. Boston College Eagles (5-5, 0-1 ACC) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -10; over/under is 130 BOTTOM LINE: The Villanova Wildcats and the Boston College Eagles play at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. The Eagles are 5-4 in non-conference play. Boston College is 2-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Wildcats are 4-5 in non-conference play. Villanova has a 0-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaeden Zackery is scoring 11.3 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Boston College.

Caleb Daniels is shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Wildcats, while averaging 17.3 points and 3.3 assists. Eric Dixon is averaging 16.3 points and 5.6 rebounds for Villanova.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

