Boston College faces Notre Dame on 4-game skid

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston College Eagles (8-11, 2-6 ACC) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (9-10, 1-7 ACC) South Bend, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Notre Dame -5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston College is looking to end its four-game skid with a win over Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish have gone 9-4 in home games. Notre Dame is 5- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 8.4 turnovers per game.

The Eagles are 2-6 in conference matchups. Boston College has a 1-2 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Laszewski is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Fighting Irish. Trey Wertz is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Notre Dame.

Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12 points and 1.5 steals for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.7 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Fighting Irish: 2-8, averaging 66.6 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 65.8 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article