Boston College faces Stonehill, aims to break 4-game slide

Stonehill Skyhawks (4-7) at Boston College Eagles (5-6, 0-1 ACC) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -12.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston College enters the matchup against Stonehill as losers of four games in a row. The Eagles are 3-2 in home games. Boston College is sixth in the ACC with 9.5 offensive rebounds per game led by T.J. Bickerstaff averaging 2.8.

The Skyhawks have gone 2-4 away from home. Stonehill is 2-6 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.9 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Isaiah Burnett is averaging 12.5 points, 3.1 assists and 2.8 steals for the Skyhawks. Andrew Sims is averaging 15.4 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 50.4% over the last 10 games for Stonehill.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 62.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points per game.

Skyhawks: 4-6, averaging 75.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

