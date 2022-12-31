Boston College hosts Mintz and Syracuse

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston College Eagles (7-6, 1-1 ACC) at Syracuse Orange (8-5, 1-1 ACC) Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Syracuse -10; over/under is 133 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts the Boston College Eagles after Judah Mintz scored 24 points in Syracuse’s 84-82 loss to the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The Orange are 6-3 on their home court. Syracuse averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.9 points per game.

The Eagles are 1-1 against conference opponents. Boston College is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jesse Edwards is averaging 14.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Orange. Mintz is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Syracuse.

Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 11.5 points per game and averaging 3.4 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orange: 6-4, averaging 74.5 points, 33.0 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 62.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 8.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

