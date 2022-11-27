Boston College hosts Rhode Island following Freeman's 21-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Rhode Island Rams (2-4) at Boston College Eagles (4-2) Boston; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -6; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island visits the Boston College Eagles after Brayon Freeman scored 21 points in Rhode Island’s 57-44 win against the Illinois State Redbirds. The Eagles are 2-1 in home games. Boston College is 4- when it wins the turnover battle and averages 13.3 turnovers per game.

The Rams are 0-0 in road games. Rhode Island has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is scoring 13.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Eagles. Mason Madsen is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers for Boston College.

Ishmael Leggett averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 19.7 points while shooting 37.9% from beyond the arc. Freeman is averaging 10.8 points for Rhode Island.

