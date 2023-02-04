Boston College hosts Syracuse following Mintz's 20-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Syracuse Orange (13-10, 6-6 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (11-12, 5-7 ACC) Boston; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -2.5; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse takes on the Boston College Eagles after Judah Mintz scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 67-62 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers. The Eagles are 8-4 on their home court. Boston College is sixth in the ACC in team defense, giving up 69.1 points while holding opponents to 44.6% shooting.

The Orange are 6-6 in ACC play. Syracuse ranks sixth in the ACC with 8.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Jesse Edwards averaging 3.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makai Ashton-Langford is shooting 27.8% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 13 points and 1.6 steals. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Boston College.

Joseph Girard III averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Orange, scoring 16.6 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Mintz is shooting 41.7% and averaging 15.1 points over the past 10 games for Syracuse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 67.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Orange: 5-5, averaging 73.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

