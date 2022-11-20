Boston College hosts Tarleton State after Hicks' 26-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Tarleton State Texans (2-1) vs. Boston College Eagles (3-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boston College -5.5; over/under is 134 BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State plays the Boston College Eagles after Freddy Hicks scored 26 points in Tarleton State’s 89-81 victory over the Belmont Bruins.

Boston College went 13-20 overall last season while going 9-7 at home. The Eagles averaged 12.4 assists per game on 24.6 made field goals last season.

Tarleton State finished 14-17 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Texans averaged 16.7 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 1.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

