Boston College visits Nebraska following Walker's 20-point outing

Boston College Eagles (5-2) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (4-3)
The Eagles play their first true road game after going 5-2 with a 2-1 record in neutral-site games to begin the season. Boston College is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Walker is scoring 17.5 points per game with 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Cornhuskers. C.J. Wilcher is averaging 10.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 43.8% for Nebraska.
Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.6 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 11.6 points for Boston College.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.