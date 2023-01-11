Boston College visits No. 16 Miami for conference showdown

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Boston College Eagles (8-8, 2-3 ACC) at Miami Hurricanes (13-2, 4-1 ACC) Coral Gables, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Miami -11; over/under is 140.5 BOTTOM LINE: Boston College plays No. 16 Miami in ACC action Wednesday. The Hurricanes have gone 9-0 at home. Miami has a 10-2 record against teams above .500.

The Eagles are 2-3 in conference matchups. Boston College has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Wong is averaging 16.3 points, 4.3 assists and 1.9 steals for the Hurricanes. Jordan Miller is averaging 14.7 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami.

Mason Madsen is shooting 24.2% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 5.6 points. Jaeden Zackery is averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Boston College.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 9-1, averaging 78.3 points, 32.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.3 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

