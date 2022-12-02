Boston College visits No. 17 Duke following McGlockton's 20-point game

Boston College Eagles (5-3) at Duke Blue Devils (7-2)
The Eagles have gone 0-1 away from home. Boston College is fifth in the ACC allowing 65.4 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.
The Blue Devils and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Filipowski is shooting 43.7% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blue Devils. Jeremy Roach is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers for Duke.
Mason Madsen averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 6.9 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Makai Ashton-Langford is averaging 12.1 points and 1.5 steals for Boston College.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.